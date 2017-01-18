Priyanka Chopra is back to work on Quantico sets after head injury

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra returns to shoot on Monday, confirms her representative. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra returns to shoot on Monday, confirms her representative.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has returned to work on the sets of the American TV show Quantico after suffering a concussion in an on-set accident last week.

She returned to work on Monday. The actress’ representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Her representative said: “While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work.”

Priyanka was injured while shooting on the sets of the second season of the hit drama series Quantico. According to sources, she slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.

She spent the weekend resting at home, tweeting her followers on January 15: “Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.”

Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can.much❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 15, 2017

She stars as FBI agent Alex Parrish in “Quantico”. She likes to perform her own stunts in the action series. “Quantico” season two will return from mid-season hiatus from January 24. It airs on Star World and Star World HD in India. Priyanka is also set to play a baddie in her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Pamela Anderson, Jon Bass and many others. The Seth Gordon directed flick will hit theatres on May 19, next year.