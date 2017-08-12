Priyanka Chopra is back to make you feel ‘Young and Free’, we bet you can’t stop tripping to its beats

Priyanka Chopra releases new single, Young and Free. Priyanka Chopra releases new single, Young and Free.

After giving hits like “Exotic” and “In My City”, the actor has yet again lent her voice, and also written the lyrics for her new single, ‘Young and Free’ composed by Will Sparks. It was surely a surprise for Priyanka’s fans as no one knew this was coming as a treat for them. Priyanka took to Twitter and announced the news of her song being released.

“I wrote this song at a very precarious time in my life. These lyrics were born from a need for freedom, whatever that freedom may mean to each one of us. Being young and free is a state of mind that we all need to find in this crazy world to survive. What I love most about this track is the spontaneity from which it was born. While I was writing, Will was mixing the track into a roar of emotions and rebelliousness. It all came together in a true creative way. Will has taken the lyrics and given them life. This song reminded me of how much I love making music,” actor-singer Priyanka Chopra said in an emailed statement to Billboard.com.

Will Sparks said, “Collaborating with Priyanka has taken it to a whole new level. Her message and incredible voice combined with my production style has created something unique.”

Well, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra would next be seen in A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

On the Bollywood front, the actor is still to announce her next project.

