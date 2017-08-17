Priyanka Chopra is back to ‘home sweet home’. Will she finally announce her next Bollywood project?

Priyanka Chopra has returned from New York. The actor will be in Mumbai for another two weeks. Priyanka Chopra has returned from New York. The actor will be in Mumbai for another two weeks.

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is heading back to her ‘home sweet home’ after completing the shoot of her second Hollywood big screen outing Isn’t It Romantic starring Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson among others. The actor shared the news on her Instagram account as she posted a cute picture with her pet. The caption of the photo read, “Farewell hugs with @diariesofdiana will miss u Chhotu..Mumbai bound!! Yay ❤️❤️❤️#homesweethome🏡.” It is being said that Priyanka will be in Mumbai for two-weeks and might finally zero in her next Bollywood movie.

Though nothing has been known about her projects in Bollywood, for now, it is being speculated that PeeCee will be meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next, Gustakhiyan which will chronicle the tumultuous relationship between the poet Sahir Ludhianvi and author Amrita Pritam. Earlier, there were reports that Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khan will play Sahir while Priyanka would be seen as his muse Amrita. But nothing has been confirmed by the actors and the directors yet.

Off and away.. mumbai meri jaan. ❤️💋🙏🏼home seeet home — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 16, 2017

Priyanka has been managing her projects quite well. In the words of her mother Madhu Chopra, “All her work is sorted, you might think she is juggling a lot that is already on her plate but that’s not the case. She knows exactly what she is doing and when she should take the next step.” So, now that Priyanka is once again back in India, her fans in India are hoping that this time the actor doesn’t leave without officially announcing her next Bollywood movie.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon start the shoot for the third season of Quantico, in which she essays the role of a CIA officer Alex Parrish.

