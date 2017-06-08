Priyanka Chopra is back in India and humming a classic song. Is she hinting at something? See photos

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport.

Priyanka Chopra is back to where her heart resides. Yes, the global Indian star is finally back to India. But she is here only for four days. Buzz is that Priyanka will be heading back to the US soon after completing her work commitments. She has a packed schedule as she has to shoot for some brand endorsements. Also, it is being speculated that the Quantico star will be signing her next Hindi film which most probably will be with none other than the ace filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Late on Wednesday night, Priyanka landed at the Mumbai airport and looked as fresh as ever. The Quantico star warmly greeted her fans at the airport and folded her hands expressing her gratitude for all the love she has been receiving all this while. Yesterday, when the Bajirao Mastani actor boarded her flight to home, she didn’t forget to let her Indian fans know that she is going to be back soon. She wrote, “Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a trans-Atlantic flight!Wifi is a distraction!#Mumbaibound!”

Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a trans Atlantic flight!Wifi is a distraction!#Mumbaibound! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017

See| Priyanka Chopra returns to India

No matter how much time Priyanka may spend in the West, her Mumbai Diaries still dominate with the same old Gulzar songs. After getting home, Priyanka tweeted, “Par lagee aakhon ko dekha hai kabhee udte hue… #gulzarnights @shrishtiarya #mumbaidiaries.” The lyrics which became Priyanka’s late-night companion come from the pen of India’s finest wordsmith Gulzar and are from the popular number, “Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padte”. Well, the unforgettable lyrics suits the actor who has carved her own niche internationally. From making her Hollywood debut and getting critical acclaim for it to coming up with various quirky statements which left various chat show hosts totally in awe of the actor, Priyanka has done it all.

Now that the actor is back to India, we wish to see a lot of her in the coming four days.

