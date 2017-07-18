Priyanka Chopra is an island queen sending love to her fans on her birthday. See photo, video

Priyanka Chopra thanked everyone for wishing her on the birthday. Priyanka Chopra thanked everyone for wishing her on the birthday.

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actress, who has been receiving wishes from her fans, friends and family, took a moment from her celebrations to thank everyone who has wished her. The actor posted a video in which she said, “I would like to take a second to just say thank you to everyone who has wished me with so much love. This is my island queen vibe, I am really overwhelmed by being with my family and all the love I got from all of you. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka has been spending vacations with her family. She took time out from her busy work schedule and made a visit to Mumbai where she promoted her upcoming Marathi production venture, Kaay Re Rascala. Piggy Chops then took off with family, mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra, to an undisclosed location. She did not reveal the destination but being a beach babe, we are sure Priyanka is on an island and is being treated like a queen.

Sharing some more pictures from her birthday celebration, the actress wrote, “Island girl… feeling very blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes… it means the world to me to know so much love.. needed it! . #grateful ❤️💋🎉🙏🏼🥂😍” In the picture, we can see Priyanka’s name written on the sand, decorated with some colours and flowers. Well, that’s how an International actress should be treated we guess. Priyanka is riding the wave of success with much grace and positive attitude. The actor has couple of projects in her kitty, including Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

While her Hollywood fans would get to see her more often through films and television series, Quantico season 3. It seems Bollywood fans would have to wait a bit longer.

