Priyanka Chopra is a sea goddess as she steps out in bikini again, see photos

Priyanka Chopra has taken her Baywatch stint to the heart. Given that she was not given a chance to wear the iconic red bikini (because she is the villain and not a lifeguard), she is making the most of her time in Miami where the film’s premiere took place recently. On Mother’s Day, she spent the day with her girls at a beach in the Miami in a green-and-white bikini and the pictures are now breaking the internet. Given that the photos come a day after we saw her in a purple swimsuit with Baywatch co-star Adriana Lima.

Even on Sunday, Priyanka was surrounded by her gal pals. While she was dressed in the patterned bikini, Priyanka was careful to cover up in a brown kaftan. She kept her face covered with a massive straw hat. However, the call of the sea was too hard to resist for Priyanka who was seen frolicking in the waves.

Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra here:

new: @priyankachopra relaxes on the beach with friends in Miami, May 14 pic.twitter.com/ZIjk3YjGbf — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) May 15, 2017

Here is what Priyanka Chopra shared on her Instagram

The 34-year-old actor will be seen playing Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, which is headlined by Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The R-rated film sees Leeds using beach to smuggle in drugs. The lifeguards start paying heed once the body count goes up. Talking about her role, Priyanka recently said, “She’s a woman in a man’s world. She’s not just a random woman with money, she’s self-made. This is not just drugs and money for her, it’s power.” The film releases May 25.

