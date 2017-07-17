Priyanka Chopra is a mermaid besides the beach ready to ring in her birthday, see photo

Priyanka Chopra is vacationing with family before birthday. Priyanka Chopra is vacationing with family before birthday.

Age is just a number, well the saying perfectly fits Priyanka Chopra who will turn 35 on July 18. The water baby has returned to the islands, surrounding herself with water, serenity and beauty. But this time, it is not just her but her family too – brother Siddharth Chopra and Madhu Chopra. The actor turned “mermaid under the stars” and had a perfect dinner date with her best friend and family. Last year, Priyanka had celebrated her birthday with her Quantico co-stars in LA but this time, it seems she wants to have some ‘me’ time with her loved ones. And it seems that’s the reason why she gave IIFA 2017 a miss.

While she stayed in Mumbai for a little while, week, she did not fail to promote her Marathi production venture, Kaay Re Rascala. During the press conference, Priyanka spoke about why she is choosing to miss IIFA this year.

She had said, “It’s my birthday and I am going out with my family and friends. For me, this year doing this was more important and IIFA is happening around that time. I wanted to spend time with my family because we don’t get to be with each other much while juggling between Mumbai, Pune and the US. I think I deserve a five-six day break.”

The actor is on a success spree. After making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, she grabbed two more films, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Soon, Priyanka would begin shooting for Quantico’s third season too.

In terms of her work in India, Priyanka has finalised three scripts but has not revealed details about it. It is being rumoured that one of the script is of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next based on the poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

