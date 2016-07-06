Priyanka Chopra inspired by work of Super 30 Anand Kumar

Priyanka chopra praised Kumar after he presented a copy of the book on his life and work titled Super 30: Anand Kumar. Priyanka chopra praised Kumar after he presented a copy of the book on his life and work titled Super 30: Anand Kumar.

Actress Priyanka Chopra lauded mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, who is helping underprivileged students prepare for IIT JEE. She says she is inspired by his work.

The actress praised him after Kumar presented a copy of the book on his life and work titled “Super 30: Anand Kumar” to her in the capital.

“Kumar’s work for the underprivileged students was inspiring,” Priyanka said in a statement.

The book has been published by Penguin Random House and Prabhat Prakashan in English and Hindi. It has been written by Biju Mathew and Arun Kumar.

‘Super 30’ is a programme under which Kumar selects 30 students from underprivileged sections and provides them free-of-cost mentoring for IIT entrance.

He has been doing it for the last 15 years.

