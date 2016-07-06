Priyanka Chopra inspired by work of Super 30 Anand Kumar

Actress Priyanka Chopra lauded mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, who is helping underprivileged students prepare for IIT JEE. She says she is inspired by his work.
The actress praised him after Kumar presented a copy of the book on his life and work titled “Super 30: Anand Kumar” to her in the capital.
- Super 30: Hrithik Roshan’s look as mathematician Anand Kumar seems convincing
- Super 30 first look: Hrithik Roshan looks convincing as maths teacher Anand Kumar
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 gets a new release date
- Hrithik Roshan begins his Super 30 journey on an auspicious note, see his tweet
- Rakesh Roshan gives best birthday gift to son Hrithik Roshan, announces Krrish 4
- Super 30’s Anand Kumar: A teacher, an inspiration; 5 reasons why he deserves a biopic
“Kumar’s work for the underprivileged students was inspiring,” Priyanka said in a statement.
The book has been published by Penguin Random House and Prabhat Prakashan in English and Hindi. It has been written by Biju Mathew and Arun Kumar.
‘Super 30’ is a programme under which Kumar selects 30 students from underprivileged sections and provides them free-of-cost mentoring for IIT entrance.
He has been doing it for the last 15 years.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App