Priyanka Chopra’s in party mood as she celebrates Ventilator’s National Award win with a big bash, see pics

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her big achievement as a film producer after Ventilator won three National Awards. Priyanka Chopra celebrated her big achievement as a film producer after Ventilator won three National Awards.

From the moment Priyanka Chopra stepped in India, her fans have been waiting for their international superstar to celebrate her big achievement as a film producer. When Priyanka’s Marathi debut production, Ventilator, won three National Awards at the 64th National Awards, the actor was not in India to share her happiness with her friends, family and the team of the film. But now that the Quantico actor is back in her homeland, there is nothing stopping her from celebrating the prestigious award.

The Bajirao Mastani actor took to her social media account to thank the entire team of Ventilator and her mother Madhu Chopra for making the film a success. “Thank you to my @purplepebblepictures team and everyone who contributed to #ventilator and all my mad endeavours .. The cast ,the crew ,our partners ,the media..Thank you all for coming out so strong tonight. We cried we laughed and just made merry.. my gorgeous and incredible team. Without who nothing would be possible and my formidable mother @madhuchopra you are my rock partner! Here’s to many more by gods grace… ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Priyanka on Instagram along with a picture from the grand celebrations.

Ventilator won in three categories, including Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar, Best Editing for Rameshwar Bhagat and Best Sound Mixing for Alok De. Ventilator is the story of an ailing senior member of a family who is put on the ventilator just days before the popular Ganpati festival, leading to varying degrees of speculation and panic among the family he belongs to.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra parties with Gully Boy Ranveer Singh, praises his ‘rhyme game’. See pics

The party was attended by the entire star cast of the film including Ashutosh Gowariker, Sulabha Arya, Usha Nadkarni and many others from the Marathi film industry.

See pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s success party for Ventilator.

In an earlier interview, expressing her happiness at the big wing, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra told indianexpress.com, “Three National Awards for our Marathi film in our debut year is fabulous. We are so very happy that Ventilator has made such a positive impact.” At the time of the announcement of 64th National Awards, Priyanka was in the US for the shooting of her TV series Quantico. And the same happened when she herself won the National Award for her film Fashion. “I just had a déjà vu moment… I was woken up early morning with the amazing news that our film Ventilator had won 3 National Awards. It was pretty much the same way I was informed that I had won my first National Award for Best Actress for Fashion! The emotions are the same… pride, joy, excitement, gratitude and so much more,” said Priyanka in a statement from the US.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd