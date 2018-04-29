Priyanka Chopra in Assam: Actor tries her luck at the Bihu dance; watch video

Priyanka Chopra is in Assam post Quantico season 3 promotions. Priyanka Chopra is in Assam post Quantico season 3 promotions.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is on a travel spree. The actor, who has been busy travelling one city to another to promote her American series Quantico season 3, has flown to Assam, India. It seems PeeCee would be promoting tourism of the state through a campaign #AwesomeAssam. The actor landed in the state and was welcomed in a grand way. The actor also witnessed a Bihu dance performance by students. Known for her liveliness and vivacious energy, Priyanka lived a Bollywood moment by trying a few steps of the traditional folk dance.

However, she was bowled by the performers’ confidence. The 34-year-old shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “The part I enjoy the most… joining in the fun! These young ladies put on an amazing performance for me and it was great to see their confidence and excitement towards life. This is in large part because they are in a school environment that keeps them safe. They are in charge of building their own futures…their own lives. Keeping a girl in school has so many positives, especially seeing them happy and thriving. A great start to my trip to #AwesomeAssam”

Meanwhile, at the work front, Priyanka is geared up for the third season of Quantico, which premiered in India on April 28. The show has taken a leap of three years from where the last season left.

More pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s trip to Assam:

Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for a commercial in Assam. Priyanka Chopra will be shooting for a commercial in Assam.

Priyanka Chopra was glad to have come to Assam. Priyanka Chopra was glad to have come to Assam.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was impressed with the performers. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was impressed with the performers.

Priyanka Chopra tries her hand at the Bihu dance. Priyanka Chopra tries her hand at the Bihu dance.

Along with Priyanka, Ryan (Jake McLaughlin), Owen (Blair Underwood), Shelby (Johanna Braddy) and Harry (Russell Tovey) reprise their roles. Other than the regulars, Oscar winner Marlee Matlin has joined the main cast this season.

The actor has also signed Bollywood film Bharat. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier revealed that his next directorial will mark Priyanka’s return to the Indian film industry after a hiatus of two years.

Priyanka and Salman have earlier worked together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd