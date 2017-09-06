Priyanka Chopra is off to Toronto with her mother, but her hot photos is also making the rounds

We also saw Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Vogue India’s latest issue and now a few more sizzling stills of the actor is served to us via some fan clubs. We also saw Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Vogue India’s latest issue and now a few more sizzling stills of the actor is served to us via some fan clubs.

Priyanka Chopra is feeling like a nomad girl. She is always on the go and we so know this. She is busy shooting for her Hollywood projects and thus gets very little time with her family and friends in Mumbai. Priyanka, who was in Mumbai to spend some quality time with her family, has now left for Toronto.

Priyanka shared a selfie and the caption along read, “So… where do we go from here… #traveler #nomadgirl.” Another post of our global star, where she is seen with mother Madhu Chopra, informed us that she is off to Toronto to attend the Toronto International Film Festival. At the film festival, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, produced by Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra, will have its world premiere. This is a Sikkimese production of Priyanka and happens to be her fifth production venture too. To have it screened at the prestigious film festival on an international platform must be a true honour for the ‘Quantico’ star and thus she shared the happiness in the picture caption that read, “Toronto bound. #tiff here we come @purplepebblepictures @madhuchopra #pahuna.”

This is not it, Priyanka also shared cute clicks with her pet Diana, who recently celebrated her first birthday. “It’s been a year since you came into my life and it’s never been the same since! Happy happy first birthday my lil @diariesofdiana miss you loads but will see you soon,” wrote Priyanka.

See the latest posts of Priyanka Chopra on Instagram:

In other news, we also saw Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Vogue India’s latest issue and thus a few more sizzling stills of the actor is served to us via some fan clubs. She is looking simply hot in these clicks. See Priyanka Chopra’s hot avatar here:

priyanka chopra for the september cover for vogue India….phew lord pic.twitter.com/c8Nt8NflQk — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) September 5, 2017

Priyanka Chopra never disappoints us!

