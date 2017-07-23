Priyanka Chopra heads back to the US after a relaxing vacation with family at Maldives. See photos

Priyanka Chopra leaving for the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra leaving for the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After a very hectic work schedule, Hollywood star actor Priyanka Chopra spent an exotic vacation at Maldives, accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra on the occasion of her birthday. She went there because of her mom as the source quoted her mother saying, ‘You should enjoy your success and it’s good to be working, but you need time to savour it’.

Priyanka headed out to the island paradise and celebrated her birthday on the island. It seems that she had a blast at her birthday by the looks of her images. She received innumerable blessings and wishes from all over the world and she did not miss to thank her fans. She also posted her pictures on social media to keep her fans and dear ones updated and expressed her happiness by saying “I would like to take a second to say thank you to everyone who has wished me. As you can see, this is my island queen vibe. I am really really overwhelmed being with my family and all the love that I got from all of you. Thank you so much, I feel really blessed.”

We’re sure Priyanka Chopra’s Maldives vacation is a welcome getaway for her. The driven and talented actor has her hands full at the moment. Priyanka has been busy shooting for her Hollywood films Isn’t it Romantic, and A Kid Like Jake. She has also been shooting for her American TV series Quantico and with the help of her mom, has been producing regional language films. Her Marathi production venture Kay Re Rascala is currently underway.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After returning to Mumbai, she was around for two days and she met everyone, including her team. She even went for dinners and lunch dates with friends. Priyanka finally flew back to the US to resume her work in Hollywood. She was captured at the airport late night where she looked beautifully tanned but a bit tired.

Priyanka Chopra heads back to the US after a relaxing vacation with family at Maldives. See photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd