Priyanka Chopra has Bollywood feeling at home in New York City, while she is in Mumbai for her birthday. See photos

Priyanka Chopra may have flown down to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday, but her Bollywood friends who are in New York City for IIFA 2017 seem to find company in huge hoardings of the actor in Times Square. First, it was Boman Irani who took to Twitter to tag the actor and post a picture of her hoarding. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Jet lagged.So took a lonely walk at 5am to an empty Times Square & bumped into @priyankachopra.Was great meeting you old friend. #IIFA2017.”

To this Pee Cee replied, “Haha. Welcome to Nyc Boman sir. This was my deliberate move to make u feel at home.. lol.. hope u have a super time here! @bomanirani.” To which, Boman said, “Nice move. You shine brighter than all the neons put together in Times Square. Love and pride. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka modestly thanked the senior actor and said, “Ure too kind to me. Hope to see you soon! Have fun boman sir. @bomanirani ❤️.”

Look who i saw at the time square!!!amazing feeling!!! @priyankachopra loads of love to u #mp… http://t.co/C5wMrgyoLR — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) July 13, 2017

Hahaha lol @ManishPaul03 glad to be at least be giving u all company visually.. much love and have fun! http://t.co/R3laGMpP1C — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 13, 2017

Jet lagged.So took a lonely walk at 5am to an empty Times Square & bumped into @priyankachopra.Was great meeting you old friend.#IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/ZqoAQHr7NN — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 11, 2017

Haha. Welcome to Nyc Boman sir. This was my deliberate move to make u feel at home.. lol.. hope u have a super time here! @bomanirani http://t.co/kZm5xQElN8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2017

Nice move. You shine brighter than all the neons put together in Times Square. Love and pride. @priyankachopra http://t.co/jRv3xc2aar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 11, 2017

Ure too kind to me. Hope to see you soon! Have fun boman sir. @bomanirani ❤️ http://t.co/iInBYlogYq — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 11, 2017

Then, everyone’s favourite television show host and now actor, Maniesh Paul also took to Instagram to say that he felt proud of Priyanka Chopra. He wrote, “Look who i saw at the time square!!!amazing feeling!!! @priyankachopra loads of love to u #mp…” Pee Cee seems to be glad to give her friends from the Bollywood industry company aleast visually if not physically. She wrote, “Hahaha lol @ManishPaul03 glad to be at least be giving u all company visually.. much love and have fun!”

For now, she is enjoying being back in Mumbai, and it looks like she is enjoying the monsoon as well as she gears up to celebrate her birthday with family and friends. She wrote on Twitter, “It never gets old. Being home.. Mumbai rains.. the beauty in the chaos.. happy to be back in my city.. #Mumbaikar.”

