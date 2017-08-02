Priyanka Chopra has a ‘Summer of 69’ moment with Bryan Adams. See photos

Priyanka Chopra meets Bryan Adams yet again. Priyanka Chopra meets Bryan Adams yet again.

Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood actor who takes her social responsibilities seriously. Be it batting for the girl child to becoming Unicef’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, the Quantico star has always been on her toes when it comes to supporting social causes. Recently, the actor joined the Hear the World Foundation which works for a better life and opportunities for those with hearing loss. And as the Bajirao Mastani actor did a photoshoot for a campaign of the same foundation, she shared the photo on her Instagram account. And guess who is there with her in the picture? It is Canadian singer-photographer Bryan Adams. Captioning the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Was so good to see you again @bryanadams happy to be a part of such an amazing project #heartheworldfoundation ❤️”

Bryan Adams also shared a picture with India’s global star on his Instagram account where the radiant smile on Priyanka’s face is making it difficult to stop staring at the black and white click. The caption of the photo reads, “Shooting photos today of the lovely @priyankachopra for #heartheworldfoundation.”

Bryan and Priyanka earlier worked together when the Baywatch actor became the first Indian face for international fashion brand GUESS and did a photoshoot for the same. At that time, Bryan was the man behind the lens.

Priyanka has just returned from her mini vacation at island paradise Maldives with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth Chopra. She has her hands full with many projects including Hollywood films Isn’t it Romantic and A Kid Like Jake in her kitty. PeeCee has also been shooting for her American TV series Quantico.

