Priyanka Chopra has a special wish for the person she loves ‘mostest’, see photo

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Prague, took to Twitter to wish her mother, Madhu Chopra on her birthday. Madhu Chopra has always been one of the most supportive and special people in Priyanka Chopra’s life. She also takes care of the actor’s production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

“Happy birthday to my absolute Rock. I couldn’t do anything I aim for if I didn’t have u… I wish u happiness and health and all the love in the world mom! @madhuchopra #merimama,” wrote the Baywatch actor on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and mother Madhu are really close and are often photographed together. A few days ago, when the Bajirao Mastani actor was shamed on social media for not covering her legs during her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Madhu Chopra had stood by her daughter and given a fitting reply as she attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.”Why are you asking such stupid questions at such a good event? Ask me what she discussed with PM on that day. Priyanka Chopra had a discussion with PM Narendra Modi about current issues,” she told media at the event. Later the actor had shared a photo with her mother, slamming all haters. “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch,” the actor had captioned as she posed with mom.

Happy birthday Ma. You are my absolute Rock.Thank u for teaching me your integrity nd values.owe u all that I am..love u mostest @chopramm5 pic.twitter.com/m3xFBkffN4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 16, 2017

On the work front, Madhu Chopra and Priyanka Chopra’s first home production, Ventilator had won three National Awards this year. On the acting front, Priyanka Chopra’s made her Hollywood debut in Baywatch, which was directed by Seth Gordon. The film also featured Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. Even amidst bad reviews, our desi girl managed to shine

