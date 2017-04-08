Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic, misses her father after her debut production Ventilator wins three National Awards

Priyanka Chopra feels her father will be very proud of her after her production debut Ventilator won three National Awards. Priyanka Chopra feels her father will be very proud of her after her production debut Ventilator won three National Awards.

Priyanka Chopra ventured into filmmaking with Marathi film Ventilator. The first time producer would not have, in her wildest of her dreams, imagined that her debut production will bring her three National Awards. Yes, Marathi film, Ventilator, won three major National Film Awards this year. The movie, which is about a family dealing with a sudden ailment, was chosen for Best Editing, Best Sound Mixing and also Best Director – Rajesh Mapuskar.

An overwhelmed Priyanka Chopra who learnt about the film being honoured with the coveted awards early in the morning, had a déjà vu moment. She said she got to know about her winning a Best Actor National Award for fashion in a similar manner. “I just had a déjà vu moment… I was woken up early morning with the amazing news that our film Ventilator had won 3 National Awards. It was pretty much the same way I was informed that I had won my first National Award for Best Actress for Fashion! The emotions are the same… pride, joy, excitement, gratitude and so much more,” said Priyanka in a statement. The actor is currently shooting in the US for her television series Quantico.

The actor also congratulated her team on the big win as she said, “Congratulations to Rajesh, Rameshwar, and Alok. So well deserved. As producers, this was a difficult film to bring together… with such an amazing ensemble cast of over 116 actors from Marathi cinema and theatre backgrounds, tight deadlines and crazy schedules but we made it happen because we truly believed that this story needed to be told.”

Priyanka, who has always been a daddy’s girl added, “I also wanted to make this film for my father and I know he would have been very proud right now.” The actor also shared a video of her father on her social media account, as she missed sharing her big moment with the man who made her dreams come true. She wrote, “It’s the most incredible gift to be born to such wonderful parents. For making all My dreams come true and never letting me settle…My extremely talented, gifted,kind “life of a party” father and my resilient, strong and gentle mother @madhuchopra who is also my producing partner for @purplepebblepictures. I miss u so much dad. What an incredible voice. Always my inspiration. Sharing this throwback video with you all today because I really miss him…And this void will always be my companion.. presenting.. My father..Late Dr. Ashok Chopra.”

Priyanka, who also crooned a song in Ventilator, shared her happiness with her fans. She posted a video of herself with her mom Madhu Chopra. The mother-daughter duo danced in their happy moment. She captioned, “Lol… mommy-beti @madhuchopra #proudproducers #happydance #ventilator #nationalfilmawards2017 @purplepebblepictures.”

Priyanka is a proud producer as she said, “I am extremely proud of the entire team. We are barely a year and few films old and Ventilator is our first Marathi Film, so these wins are an extremely encouraging sign for us as a team. This is a reiteration that PPP (Purple Pebble Pictures) is headed in the right direction in terms of our vision – giving new talent a platform to showcase themselves, good storytelling and expanding the canvas of cinema, including regional.”

