Priyanka Chopra gets birthday wishes from Isn’t It Romantic co-stars, watch video

Priyanka Chopra must be having a great time but it seems her co-stars from Isn’t It Romantic are missing her as they are shooting for the film in Los Angeles. On the occasion of her birthday, Priyanka’s co-stars Rebel Wilson and directed Strauss Schulson along with others wished her a very happy birthday by singing the birthday song for the Bollywood’s desi girl. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you to my Romantics ! @rebelwilson @andybovine @straussschulson Gina and the whole team! Means so much .. back to u soon ❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is away from her busy life, and spending some amazing moments with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. In some of the pictures and videos shared by the actor, we could completely feel her happiness. The actor, who turned 35, will soon be back to her work post her vacations. But we totally think that she deserves this ‘me’ time.

The actor, at present, is busy with two of her Hollywood projects. Apart from Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka was seen shooting for A Kid Like Jake. The Baywatch actor has been ruling the west with her impressive filmography. She won hearts with her Quantico act as Alex Parrish, and soon she would also begin shooting for the third season of the American series. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka has not revealed her projects but the 35-year-old actor has announced that she is reading three scripts.

However, this doesn’t mean Piggy Chops is free from Bollywood as she has been constantly promoting and taking creative decisions for her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which is producing interesting films in different regional languages.

