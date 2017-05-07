Priyanka Chopra flaunts her different shades on the cover of Modern Luxury magazine. See pics

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this series of magazine covers. Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this series of magazine covers.

Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her debut Hollywood film in the US. Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario is all set to hit the screens soon, and as a part of this promotion Priyanka Chopra grazed the covers of many magazines. However, this recent one of PeeCee on multiple covers of Modern Luxury is a stunning addition.

See | Priyanka Chopra on the many covers

The attitude that she is known for, be it when she is appearing on shows, or when she is giving her interviews has made the covers great and the villain of Baywatch can be seen in many shades, literally. From Miami to New York, she has made India proud and her stand on racism and feminism is very clear in her interview to the publication. It was this edition in which PeeCee has spoken about sexism. Considering the debate is still on in Bollywood about wage gap and sexism in the industry, it was not a shock when she revealed that she was replaced for not being able to match dates with the male lead actor. She had said, “[Once], a producer told my manager that if I couldn’t adjust dates according to the male actors, then I would be replaced because women are replaceable in films when there’s a big male actor.” It was this that had made news had fans in India started to wonder which film, and which lead actor had done this to the Bajirao Mastani’s Kashibai.

Surprisingly, she also confessed n the magazine that she did not know about acting until after she started to work in films. She said, “When you’re casting Miss World in a movie, it [makes] business sense. So, I learned on the job. Everything I have learned today has been on the job.” And did you know that she is a crier? Well she is, and she confessed. She said, “I’m very sensitive. I cry at the drop of a hat.”

