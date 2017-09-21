Priyanka Chopra experiences a fan moment as she meets Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra’s fan moment with Malala Yousafzai. Priyanka Chopra’s fan moment with Malala Yousafzai.

Priyanka Chopra is busy with her duties as the Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. The actor is travelling and spreading word about the importance of education, especially for the girl child. Priyanka also experienced a fan moment at an event yesterday in New York. The actor met Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate. Priyanka just could not believe that she had the chance to meet her.

Malala shared a picture with the star and wrote, “Can’t believe I met Priyanka Chopra,” the actor corrected Malala and wrote, “Oh @Malala no words will be enough…I can’t believe I..met..U!!You’re just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud.”

At an event yesterday, Priyanka took a pledge for lending as much as support needed to educate as many girls as possible. She took to her Twitter and shared a picture with a caption that read, “I raise my book in solidarity with children who deserve not just school books, but quality education. Education is every child’s right!”

The actor was on a panel where she laid down points about why girls opt out of education. She emphasised that menstruation hygiene and violence around the school premises are reasons why most of the girls in places like India, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Jordan have not even attempted to take up higher education.

Priyanka felt ecstatic to share the stage with Gloria Steinem, who was one of the panelist along with her. She shared a picture and expressed how Gloria is a hero. “It’s was so incredible to be on a panel with @gloriasteinem . An icon to the world and definitely one of mine all my life. A true feminist. A fearless fighter for women’s rights no matter what, no matter who, no matter where… everything about this legendary woman is selfless. She will never stop. She told me herself. Nor will I @gloriasteinem thank you for always giving a voice to the voiceless. U r my hero.”

I raise my book in solidarity with children who deserve not just school books, but quality education. Education is every child’s right!#UNGA pic.twitter.com/tkZrNAB6qB — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Oh @Malala no words will be enough…I can’t believe I..met..U!!You’re just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. http://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

A huge thank you to the EU & UN on creating the Spotlight Initiative that pledges to eliminate violence against women worldwide. #UNGA proud pic.twitter.com/yLuCzuA9eN — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

Priyanka also attended the UN Global Goals Awards where she spoke about the importance of empowering girls. The actor also met the youngest goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Muzoon Almellehan who is also known as The Syrian Malala. Sharing a picture on her official Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, “Kicking off #UNGA to advocate for the importance of education. Proud to stand alongside my fellow @unicef Goodwill Ambassador 19 yr old @MuzoonAlmellehan, her strength…her determination…her hope…is nothing short of inspiring. We endeavor to be the voices of all children around the world that are denied an education because of poverty, displacement or war.”

