Priyanka Chopra’s desi thumka on Galti Se Mistake gives the perfect weekend vibes. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram account to post a video clip about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie song Galti Se Mistake giving her major #FOMO. That’s right! The actor, who recently organised a press conference for her upcoming Marathi production venture, Kaay Re Rascalaa heard the song in the corridors of the movie theatre. On hearing the song, this desi girl ended up doing some thumkas.

Along with the clip, she wrote, “The corridors of the movie theatre playing #GaltiSeMistake giving me Major #FOMO ..Really miss doing my thumkas! #BTS #KaayReRascalaa.” In the boomerang video, Pee Cee’s thumkas reminds us of her many popular song and dance numbers. Fans of this star miss her in Bollywood movies and do want to see her soon, but it looks like she is going to take time on finalising projects.

She is currently working on a couple of Hollywood projects. Pictures from the sets of A Kid Like Jake, starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and Isn’t It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson and especially the ones with Rebel Wilson had earlier gone viral on social media. Fans are waiting to see what she will be up to on her ABC television series Quantico as it has been picked up for season 3. She is truly a star in Hollywood right now, and is receiving love globally for her talent!

There are speculations that the Baywatch actor might step back into Bollwood with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. She had earlier said that she was interested in two scripts, and is looking forward to them. We wonder what it is. The star is currently in Mumbai for her birthday. She will be celebrating it with her mom and brother and plans to take a break with them.

