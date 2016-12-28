Priyanka Chopra has a special message for Deepika Padukone’s xXx, see pics

Priyanka Chopra wished good luck to Deepika Padukone for her Hollywood debut in xXx: return Of Xander Cage. Priyanka Chopra wished good luck to Deepika Padukone for her Hollywood debut in xXx: return Of Xander Cage.

If you thought there is any love lost between badass beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone due to their simultaneous Hollywood debuts, then here’s something that might just prove you wrong. The two Bollywood’s leading ladies are still as much appreciative of each other as they were when they did Bajirao Mastani together. And taking the lead is PeeCee who has lauded and wished Deepika for her maiden Hollywood flick, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Priyanka’s own Hollywood venture Baywatch releases next year.

Both Priyanka and Deepika can pull off any part. We have seen them play traditional, modern, performance based and ever character roles in their films. They have won awards, made controversies, and are now set to try their luck in Hollywood too. Priyanka surely has an upper hand with an extra four years of film experience in India and a hit American show Quantico. But taking cue from her seniority, she was all praise for Deepika’s film xXx.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had graced the couch of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had graced the couch of Karan Johar ’s Koffee With Karan season 4 in 2014.

Priyanka, who is on a short choc-a-block trip to India is making most of the time. From attending award shows to appearing on chat shows, she is doing everything alongside spending time with family. Ace designer Manish Malhotra threw a homecoming bash for Priyanka at his residence on Tuesday evening. And while Priyanka happily responded to all the questions from the paparazzi, she even took the question about Deepika’s Hollywood debut xXx. Keeping the much-spoken “competition” between the two aside, PeeCee wished nothing but good luck for Deepika’s international venture.

“I’ve always said that Deepika is extremely talented and beautiful as well. I wish her the best for xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The trailers look amazing. I hope she gets the recognition that she is aiming for.”

Priyanka was also asked if the makers of her film Baywatch were planning to release a special trailer to make up for her blink-and-miss appearance in the first one, she said, “I don’t know if the producers come out with one. I don’t interfere in all that. I just act and go. But let me just say you won’t be disappointed with the film.”

So when do we see the 34-year-old returning to Indian screens? She said she is finalising on her next Bollywood project is also up in her agenda right now. “Many offers have come my way but I just have to decide which one I’ll take. I’ll do it by mid-January as I have to start the shoot from April next year.”

Check out who all came to party with Priyanka Chopra at the bash thrown by her good friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Piggy Chops, as she is famously called, is also excited about the release of her debut Punjabi venture Sarvann. She will rub shoulders with actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch that releases in May 2017.

(With inputs from ANI)

