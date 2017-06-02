Latest News

Not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan thinks Nimrat Kaur is doing well in West

Tubelight actor Salman Khan can surprise you with his reactions and replies to any given question. More than Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who made their Hollywood debut this year, he seemed to be mighty impressed with the works of Nimrat Kaur.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published:June 2, 2017 1:38 pm
Nimrat Kaur seemed to have impressed Salman Khan more compared to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Trust superstar Salman Khan to surprise you with his reactions and replies to any given question. So, even as actor Priyanka Chopra is being pitted as the most successful Bollywood export in the west, courtesy her popular TV show Quantico and Hollywood debut Baywatch, Salman believes it’s her lesser known contemporary, Nimrat Kaur, who is doing great on the international platform.

At the Indian International Film Awards press meet, Salman, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, who will be performing at the event, were asked if the west’s perception towards Indian cinema is changing given there is more outflow of Indian actors there now. As the reporter mentioned this, Salman asked him to name the Indian actors who have made their mark in Hollywood.

He mentioned Deepika Padukone and then named Priyanka Chopra, to which Salman had a rather interesting reaction. The star raised eyebrows and didn’t appear convinced. As soon as the reporter named Nimrat Kaur, Salman said, “Yes, she is doing really well.”

The star then started naming all other Indian artistes, who have worked in the west. “There was always Persis Khambatta, Kabir Bedi, Gulshan Grover, Om Puri ji, Amrish Puri ji, Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan…” But what he didn’t give was the answer to the question asked and sensing this, Katrina gave her two cents, “The last Indian film that made it to Oscars was Lagaan, so Indian cinema was respected earlier too. It’s not like it’s only getting respect now.” Clearly in the mood to joke and not giving any serious consideration to what was being asked, Salman quipped, “Yeah, see Kala Chashma has crossed 15 million views on YouTube!”

When another reporter asked if Salman would take up an offer for a Hollywood project, Katrina answered for him, “I will take it on his behalf.”

As for Nimrat, the acclaimed actor has worked on two international TV series, Homeland (season four) and renowned director M Night Shyamalan’s Wayward Pines (season two).

  1. T
    trish
    Jun 2, 2017 at 2:08 pm
    Why is it so difficult for Hindi movie fellow actors to acknowledge the great job Priyanka Chopra had done to give brightest light to India and India cinema onto global platform? come on people!
