Koffee With Karan throwback: When Priyanka Chopra thought Maniesh Paul directed Band Baaja Baaraat. Watch funny video

Priyanka Chopra, along with Deepika Padukone, graced the couch of Koffee With Karan, the gossip chat-show of Karan Johar in its fourth season. During the buzzer round, when Karan asked these two leading ladies about who directed Band Baaja Baaraat, both pressed the buzzer with different answers. While Deepika was right when she said Maneesh Sharma, Priyanka, who was sure that she got it right too, named Maneish Paul. But she soon realised her mistake and was left red-faced, laughing out loud.

Maneish, who is presently shooting for his upcoming film – Baa Baa Black Sheep, shared this funny throwback video on his Instagram account. While Deepika is busy promoting her upcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Priyanka will appear in one of the episodes of the the current season of Koffee With Karan soon. According to reports, the actor spoke a lot of stuff on the KJo show including sharing her working experiences in the US and how she faced racism there.

Not only this, she even advised her contemporaries to be careful about the roles they pick in Hollywood. According to sources, “Priyanka said that whoever goes to Hollywood after her should be careful about the roles they do.”

Making the most of her latest India visit, Priyanka also stopped by the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming Punjabi production, Sarvann and had a good time on the comedy show.

Meanwhile, Deepika celebrated her birthday in Mexico with the star-cast of her Hollywood debut xXx. Priyanka on the other hand will be seen playing a baddie in Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Both the female actors are awaiting the releases of their maiden Hollywood’s projects this year.

