Priyanka Chopra confirms signing 3 films. Is Kalpana Chawla biopic one of them?

Priyanka Chopra is back in India and is currently busy promoting her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. Just as she reached Mumbai, news of the actor doing the Kalpana Chawla biopic started to make the rounds. If Priyanka Chopra is a part of this biopic, this will be her second biopic. The actor had also played the role of Olympic boxer Mary Kom, in her 2014 film. While the actor was promoting her film in Mumbai, she was asked if the news was true.

The actor said, “My name gets attached to a lot of films. I can’t give a yes, or no to this until my dates are not sorted. I also can’t comment on this until things are not finalised. I have locked three scripts but I cannot announce anything until I get the dates.” The actor also added that she and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have spoken about working together. “Sanjay sir and I have spoken talked about other films but there has not been any discussion on Padmavati.

Baywatch, also starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Zac Effron and Alexandra Daddario as lifeguards are all set to hit the theaters in May. PeeCee is promoting her film in India alone, as neither Dwayne nor Zac have made it to the country. However, Dwayne did send a message for the Quantico star and India.

Priyanka plays the role of a villain in this film and has made quite an impression as Victoria Leeds in the trailers that have released so far.

