Priyanka Chopra co-hosts Live With Kelly, gets compared to Tom Cruise. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra reveals the reason why she doesn’t do Yoga. Priyanka Chopra reveals the reason why she doesn’t do Yoga.

Priyanka Chopra might have packed her bags to leave New York but she found an amazing way to bid goodbye to the city. The actor appeared on Live with Kelly show, and this time as a co-host. Of course, the audience was enthralled to see the star in the house. In fact, Kelly Ripa introduced Priyanka as the international star, and even went on to compare her with Tom Cruise. Yes, you read that right.

Apparently, Kelly was talking about Quantico and how its treatment is just like a film. In conversation, Priyanka spoke about how she believes in doing the action sequences herself, to which the host said, “Guys I think the best job to apply for is to be Priyanka’s stunt double. Or Tom Cruise’s stunt double. Because it seems like the two of you are intend on doing your own stunts.”

Priyanka then discussed how she had spent her Easter. She said she watched films back-to-back the whole day, lazying with her dog Diana. But you may ask why? Well, the reason is that the actor has been chosen to be one of the jury at Tribeca Film Festival. Talking about the films she has watched, Priyanka said, “I am excited for this since I have never done it before. These films are so good. It was my first weekend off from Quantico.”

Check out the video:

Later in the show, Priyanka revealed to Kelly that she likes to be flexible while naked. Well, before you let your imagination run wild, this was in the context of yoga. Priyanka and Kelly started discussing Naked Yoga and Priyanka spoke about Sun Salutation or famously known as Surya Namaskar. “Imagine you have to do that and you have people behind you and in front of you.” Kelly interrupted and said, “I don’t know what’s worse – men or women… I think it is equal gross.”

Also read | Ajay Devgn’s son Yug visits him on Golmaal 4 sets and their candid moment is the best we’ve seen so far

Priyanka interrupted Kelly to share her thoughts about these trends as an Indian. She said, “I am from India, I don’t do yoga. There is this new kind of yoga that has been introduced, Ganja Yoga and it sounds self-explanatory? Bold and Naked Yoga, like you know do naked and go bold. Yoga with Goat, Tantrum Yoga — I would love to do it. Yoga with bunnies, yoga with cats. What are we doing with yoga? India’s Prime Minister is not going to be happy.”

Priyanka is taking some time off and is headed to India to look after her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is also prepping for her big Hollywood debut, Baywatch, which is scheduled for May 26 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd