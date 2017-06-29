Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with her best buddy, promotes song from her Marathi film Kaay Re Rascalaa

Priyanka Chopra is presently shooting for Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. Priyanka Chopra is presently shooting for Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra has not only aced her game as an actor but has also learned how to think as a producer. The actor, despite being away from India, is not leaving any chance to promote her Marathi venture, Kaay Re Rascalaa, which is heading for its release. The 34-year-old actor shared a selfie with her best friend and encouraged her fans to share their selfies too with a hashtag, #YaariChiSelfie, which happens to be the song from Kaay Re Rascalaa. The actor who is in Los Angeles, shooting for her next Hollywood film, wrote, “A solo selfie is great… But a selfie with your best friend makes it even better. #YaariChiSelfie @tam2cul Click a selfie with your best friend and tag #YaariChiSelfie as we gear up for our Marathi production #KaayReRascalaa’s next song! @madhuchopra.”

This is the second song from the film. Earlier, the makers released a romantic number. A few days back, Priyanka shared a new poster of the film introducing the audience to the characters. This is second Marathi film of Priyanka under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the New York premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, during which she met Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre. She credits Jimmy for her Hollywood career in an Instagram post. The Baywatch actor wrote, “Congratulations to you #JimmyIovine and @drdre for this incredibly inspiring show! The world will love your story! Jimmy Iovine was one of the first people to push me to explore boundaries internationally… I will always remember your faith and belief in me..even when I didn’t have any..So proud of you…And @drdre ,as we all know, is the boss and beginning of hip hop. My introduction to music as a teenager. This gave me major feels.. !”

On the work front, the actor has begun shooting for her Hollywood flick, A Kid Like Jake. As far as Bollywood is concerned, Priyanka at present is reading three scripts and would soon announce her next project.

