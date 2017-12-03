Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas is already here, see photos

Looks like Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas came in early, have a look at all her pictures! Looks like Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas came in early, have a look at all her pictures!

Currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming show, Quantico Season 3 in the Big Apple, Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has kickstarted her Christmas celebrations already. And embracing the festive spirit in full style, Priyanka has even shared a sneak peek from her abode on her Instagram handle.

Posting a picture of herself with a decked up Christmas tree, Priyanka wrote, “#xmas2017 It’s so fun!’” Also sharing another photo from the evening, posing together with her friends, Priyanka wrote, “And that’s the tree.. @jazmasri @maneeshkgoyal @andreabosca ❤️🥂🎉🙏🏼🤪🌸.” In yet another photo where Priyanka is being all tidied up with a bow on her friend by one of her friends, Priyanka writes, “Friends like family. This was so much fun to do with you again this year @jazmasri ❤️.”

Even her Instagram story has some pretty photos from the evening. On the work front, Priyanka has two more projects other than Quantico in her kitty. One is A Kid Like Jake, which stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, and Octavia Spencer and secondly, Isn’t It Romantic? which also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. A Kid Like Jake also got selected for a screening at the Sundance Festival.

Recently, Priyanka also featured in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’ Her profile on Variety500 reads, “Besides her acting, Chopra also takes time to sing and has released three singles — “In My City,” which aired during NFL games; “Exotic,” with Pitbull; and “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s song. She has set up her own production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which released “Ventilator,” a Marathi-language film in 2016.”

