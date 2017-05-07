Priyanka Chopra’s chat with South African kids about their fascinating hair is a must watch. See pics, video

Priyanka Chopra will next be visiting Johannesburg as part of her tour in South Africa as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka Chopra will next be visiting Johannesburg as part of her tour in South Africa as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra, actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is in South Africa to raise awareness about violence against children. Priyanka has been posting several pictures and videos from her tour in Zimbabwe where she is meeting young children who have faced abuse during childhood. The actor has shared some heartwarming stories about these kids via her Instagram posts. In one video, Priyanka is seen seated, surrounding by a group of children who are praising her long, straight hair. And Priyanka is quite amused with all the attention. Check out the interesting conversation Priyanka has with these kids.

The actor says, “Very fascinating my hair is, thank you.”

To this, one girl says, “It’s nice – it’s different from ours, less kinky.”

Priyanka replies, “Yeah, but mine is too straight. Yours is so nice and pretty and curly.”

The girl replies, “It’s not.”

To which, Priyanka insists, “Yes, it is. It’s beautiful.”

“No, yours is beautiful, ours is kinky,” says the girl. Priyanka shared the video with the caption, “So my hair is apparently very fascinating!! It was so funny being petted!! It lasted a good 10 minutes. Lol!! We are all beautifully different in so many ways. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you are less.. #EndViolence #unicef #thistimeforafrica #childline @pantene #pantenegirl.” This 42-second video has been viewed 732, 854 times on Instagram ever since Priyanka posted it, less than 24 hours ago.

Priyanka shared another post wherein she is seen standing with two girls. The actor captioned the picture as “This is Mashava, she is 11 years old. she is the sole caretaker of 4 children..2 siblings and 2 cousins as her parents are dead and her grandmother who was their caretaker had a stroke so is bed ridden. Mashava doesn’t want to go to school anymore because she feels like her dreams r not worth anything as she is a young mother to her family.. if u carefully look at her eyes you will see the blank stare of submission to what her life is and will be. So much strength and bravery. My heart broke. I don’t have words. 🙏🏻 thank you #unicef for all the help you provide these children. Thank you for letting me help.”

Priyanka will next be visiting Johannesburg as part of her tour in South Africa as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

