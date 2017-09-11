Watch | Priyanka Chopra calls Syrian kids her inspiration, says ‘wars are destroying future’

Priyanka Chopra is on a tour to Jordan as a UNICEF ambassador. Priyanka Chopra is on a tour to Jordan as a UNICEF ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra is angry about how some people are failing to look at the aftermath of a war. The actor, who is on a trip to Jordan in association with UNICEF, is meeting Syrian refugee children, spending quality time with them. What surprised the actor is the fact that despite the situations they have been through, the children had a bright smile on their faces. In a video, the actor spoke about how it saddens her to see the children being affected by wars. “What is the point of war?” questions PeeCee who thinks that the children could have had a better future if things were different.

Priyanka wrote,” The anger and agony I felt seeing these beautiful hopeful children ravaged by war was so raw. The world has seen the pain war has left in Syria but the resilience and joy and hope in spite of it is so inspiring to me. These kids are my inspiration. They should be yours too.”

In another post, we see Priyanka turning into a child herself while conversing with the kids. In fact, she also introduced us to a few children around her. She wrote in a post, “This is Ammar(5), Ayat(8), Sulaiman (5 months) Wardshan(9) and they have an elder brother Saleh(10) who works at a grocery store to help supplement the family income, for only 2 Jordanian Dinar (that’s less than $3 USD.) Their father is a day laborer. Sulaiman needs a 2nd surgery because he has a clot in his nose. The family moved from Syria to Jordan 5 years ago. When I asked their mother what would be her wish… considering the war hasn’t ended, she said “if we can’t go home all I want is for my kids to get an education so they can fend for themselves when they are older and help rebuild Syria. We are blessed, we have enough to survive…others have much less.” They didn’t even have furniture in their home. The largesse of heart and compassion she had through her tears moved me to pieces.”

She continued to inform her fans about the situations that the refugees are facing. Throwing light on some statistics, the 35-year-old wrote, “More than 80% of the Syrian refugees in Jordan live outside refugee camps in cities, urban centers and farming villages (host communities.) Amman hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, about 180,000 people. Refugee families in host communities have limited livelihood opportunities, and after 6 years, have depleted their savings and borrowed money from everywhere to feed and support their families.”

However, her trip as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador raised some questions about her work whether it was a promotion gimmick, but Priyanka took all of it sportingly and gave a perfect reply. Film critic Ravinder Gautam asked Priyanka, “I would request @priyankachopra that do visit rural areas of India where malnourished kids waiting for food. #MissionForChildren.” In response to him, Priyanka wrote, “Ive worked w/ @UNICEFIndia for 12 yrs&visited many such places. What have u done @RavindraGautam_ ?Y is 1 childs prob less imp than another?”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped her next two Hollywood projects, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and ‘A Kid Like Jake’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd