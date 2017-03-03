Priyanka Chopra sizzles in bikini photo. So, why are you not wearing one in Baywatch? See pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a bikini pics and internet has not exhaled since then. Priyanka Chopra shared a bikini pics and internet has not exhaled since then.

Priyanka Chopra is a goddess irrespective of what she wears. The Quantico actor has made slaying red carpets across the world something of a habit. Whether it was her Oscars 2017 Ralph and Russo gown or her golden avatar at Golden Globes, she is always en point. But as her fans, we have only one complaint that she won’t be seen in the prescription red bikini in Baywatch, her Hollywood debut.

However, Priyanka shared a picture this Thursday on her Instagram and we are taking our complaint back, well, almost. Dressed in a bikini — something Priyanka has never done on screen — the actor wrote along with it, “One of those.. “what was I thinking” mornings.. I don’t think I ever do.. and that’s ok.. follow you heart. It’ll never do u wrong.. #throwbackthursday #beachlife ❤️.”

And here’s how Priyanka made our Friday better…

The only spoilsports are the filters that the actor applied to the picture. She looked every bit the stunner that she is in the image. Priyanka has earlier donned swimsuits in films such as Dostana but stayed away from a bikini. Coming back to Baywatch, the reason Priyanka will not be seen in the red bikini Pamela Anderson made so famous is because she is playing the villain. The film’s Victoria Leeds explained it earlier, “I’m not a lifeguard, I’m the interruption in their slow motion.”

But Priyanka, trust us when we say that you would have owned that beach in red and slo-mo. Well, there is still some time before the film releases, think about it Dwayne Johnson! Baywatch releases this summer and stars The Rock along with Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

