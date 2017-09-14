Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Jordan after meeting Queen Rania, see photo

Priyanka Chopra poses with Queen Rania in Jordan. Priyanka Chopra poses with Queen Rania in Jordan.

After spreading smiles on the faces of Syrian children in Jordan, Priyanka Chopra met Queen Rania Al Abdullah. This is the second time that the actor met the lady who along with the entire Kingdom of Jordan works extensively to improve the condition of those affected by the Syrian refugee crises. Priyanka and Queen Rania shared their commitment to working for the betterment of Syrian children. Sharing her excitement of meeting ‘Her Majesty’, Priyanka posted a picture of her with Queen Rania where the two ladies are oozing grace and elegance.

Along with the photo, the Quantico actor wrote, “I had the privilege and honor of meeting Her Majesty, @queenrania of Jordan again…this time in Amman. It is amazing to see the full extent of support that the Kingdom of Jordan has provided during the ongoing Syrian refugee crises. The numbers are staggering and overwhelming but the good work continues day after day.”

In her caption, Priyanka also revealed that she will be speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF and thanked Jordan for its hospitality as she bid farewell to the foreign land which gave her some memorable moments.

Singing praises of the lady, Priyanka added, “Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent.. as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm. The meeting and our discussions, further reiterated my commitment to help children the world over… because every child matters, no matter where they come from. I’m looking forward to meeting her again at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC next week which we both will be speaking at.”

Also, Priyanka, who has become a popular face in the West with her role of an FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico and Victoria Leeds of Baywatch, will be presenting an award at the 69th Emmys which is scheduled to take place on September 17.

Check out photos of Priyanka Chopra at the 68th Emmys

Last year too, the global Indian star rocked the red carpet at the grand event as she twirled her way down the Emmy Awards red carpet in a crimson gown.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd