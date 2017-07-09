Priyanka Chopra best childhood photos, baby photos

Priyanka Chopra sure looked adorable as a kid! Priyanka Chopra sure looked adorable as a kid!

Priyanka Chopra, who was already one of the top artistes in Bollywood, has now become an international star with her critically acclaimed work as an FBI recruit on ABC’s thriller TV show Quantico and her role in Seth Gordon directorial Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. After debuting with a moderately successful The Hero alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, this tall actor has never looked back. She won a National Film Award for her work in Fashion and her role as an autistic woman in Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz was praised by everybody and she received multiple awards for this role. Her talents are not limited to acting, and she is also a very capable singer in her own right.

Priyanka’s parents were physicians in the Indian Army, and their work entailed that the Chopra family keep shifting to many places all around India including Chandigarh, Bareilly, Delhi, Leh, Pune and so on. Although she considers Bareilly her hometown, she loved travelling to different places and did not mind having to change locations and schools regularly. We can presume that Priyanka’s childhood must have been amazing, especially her time in Leh. So how did she look like as a kid? Well, we are here to help out.

Here are the choicest collection of photos of Priyanka Chopra’s very interesting childhood that you have not seen and we are sure you would like them.

After Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra’s next Hollywood project is called A Kid like Jake directed by Silas Howard. She will star in the film alongside Jim Parsons (known for The Big Bang Theory) and Claire Danes.

