If we are stars in India, doesn’t mean we will be treated same everywhere: Priyanka Chopra

Running one-and-a half hours late into her first press conference back home after almost a year, actor Priyanka Chopra knew she better gave the local media as warm a welcome as she has been receiving since she returned from New York a few days ago. Priyanka was there to promote her Hollywood debut, Baywatch.

And, she didn’t disappoint as the actor smiled her way through the range of questions asked — from how it was to stand opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Baywatch to if she felt she was missing out on being a part of Bollywood due to her international commitments.

After impressing the American audience with her turn as Alex Parrish in the thriller-drama series, Quantico, Priyanka chose a rather mainstream project as her debut vehicle in Hollywood. The actor said Baywatch (releasing on May 19) was a conscious choice as she wanted her debut to have a wider reach.

“It was a conscious decision to do a big tentpole movie. It was my first Hollywood movie. People didn’t know me very well. You can’t just arrive there and say, ‘Mujhe picture chahiye!’ People have to come to you. After Quantico, I got a lot of films out of which one was Baywatch. I liked it the most because firstly it was a global, fun movie and I have been a Baywatch fan and secondly the character is totally different from Alex Parrish. So, after Quantico I wanted America to be introduced to me like this, in a completely different role,” Priyanka said.

From having her hoardings all over America as the face of Quantico to attending Oscars and other prestigious international awards, Priyanka has been, in more ways than one, a representative of India and Bollywood internationally. Priyanka said that the most important thing for her is to correctly represent Hindi film industry to the west and she can only do that by being excellent at her job.

“There is a stereotype in West about Hindi film industry and Indians in general. Like, if we have elephants walking on the road or how do we break into song and dance in our films… So, there is a lack of understanding. So what’s conscious from my end is that when I walk onto a set there, I should look like I know my job. I don’t want people to question my (work) like do I know where to stand on a set… I know my job really well and that is something the Hindi film industry has taught me. So, in that way if I do good work and people work with me then the representation of whatever I have learnt from my directors here is correct. So, I try to play different characters there like I do in Hindi films.”

But her efforts in breaking the stereotypes don’t end here, as the actor often finds herself explaining to people why song-and-dance is an important ingredient in Indian cinema. “Secondly, I try to explain to people that songs are a part of our culture. We tell stories through our music. When we don’t have a scene, we have a song. But besides that it’s actually cool to see now that people who watch Quantico see my Hindi films too and they write to me… So, it’s great to have that cultural exchange.”

From being a top star to home, to starting from ground zero in a foreign land, battling prejudices along the way, can cause a little bit of identity crisis. While Priyanka bagged a lead role in an American show and with it acceptance from global audience, she naturally had many encounters where people didn’t know who she was and were apparently judgemental too.

The actor, however, asserted she has been realistic about fame and therefore understands that her stardom might not transcend boundaries.

“We can’t say that if we are stars in India, we will be stars everywhere. That’s not cool. Every country has different celebrities. So, I never expected that. I am okay to walk into a room and introduce myself as, ‘Hello, I am Priyanka Chopra. I am an Indian actor.’ There’s nothing small about it, our achievements are quite big. Of course, people didn’t know me then. I never thought they were mean except a few and I know who you are talking about. But I think American press was wonderfully accepting of me. In fact, I haven’t seen them being that good to any other Indian actor if you think like that. They have been loving, friendly and encouraging of me. So, I can’t say about brown skin. I can’t generalise,” she said when asked if she has seen a change in people’s attitude towards her or non-whites in general.

Priyanka added that the onus lies on Bollywood to make its presence felt on the world map. “I think that’s my endeavour. We are one-fifth of the world’s population so, our representation in world cinema is legit. It’s on us, we have to make sure we are good enough,” she said.

Of the last two years that she has been active building her international career, she has been a part of just two Bollywood films. While one (Bajirao Mastani) had her in a supporting role, the second (Jai Gangaajal) tanked at the box-office. Doesn’t she miss working here, considering female actors are enjoying better opportunities right now? “Good films are being made with right people. I don’t think so (I am missing work opportunities here). There is enough work for everyone. Our film industry is making some incredible films and I get so proud watching them. I am not someone who is insecure and I have never been. I have incredible work that’s offered to me and there’s enough work to go around for everybody,” Priyanka had this to say.

After giving her opinion on everything asked, including the famous slow-mo run in Baywatch (which she didn’t get to do as she plays the villain), one expected her to explain why Indian stars find it tough to take a stand.

Perhaps not ready for it, Priyanka’s reply was quite a dampner as the best she could attribute that difference was to “cultural difference” between the two nations.

“It’s a cultural thing maybe. I don’t know… I say what I feel. I always have had an opinion and when I don’t have an opinion, I don’t. I think maybe controversies… There or here, everytime public people speak they get into controversies. So, I think maybe that’s why… I don’t know I am just guessing…,” she said.

