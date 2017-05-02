Priyanka Chopra on nepotism debate: I was kicked out of films because someone else was recommended to the producer

Priyanka Chopra revealed that there were days when she too faced rejection in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra revealed that there were days when she too faced rejection in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be making her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. She will be playing the role of Victoria Leeds. The actor who has lately been basking in all the glory and success, however, reveals that there were days when she too faced rejection in Bollywood.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut openly spoke about nepotism calling Karan Johar the ‘movie mafia’ of Bollywood in the latest season of the chat show, Koffee With Karan, nearly the entire fraternity has taken sides. While some agreed with the Queen actor, others like Alia Bhatt said it doesn’t matter if you are a star kid, as at the end of the day all that matters is your talent.

Priyanka Chopra who is currently, one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, during an interview with Mid-day, shared how she had faced rejection in Bollywood. She was asked that in an industry where most of the superstars are outsiders including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, where does she stand in the nepotism debate.

“All kinds exist. There is nothing wrong in being born into a family that has a legacy. Outsiders don’t have a foot-in-the-door access. Star kids have the insurmountable pressure of living up to the family name. Every star has their individual journey. In mine, I have faced a lot. I have been kicked out of films because someone else was recommended to the producer. I cried and got over it. Eventually, those who are meant to be success stories become that, despite all hindrances,” said Priyanka Chopra.

And look at where she is now. She became the first woman from India to grab a lead role in an American television series, Quantico. She even made her debut at the Met Gala 2017 where she slayed the platform with her long trench coat.

Priyanka’s Hollywood debut Baywatch will be releasing on June 2.

