Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra is a total beach baby. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has so many tags attached to her already but she ain’t in a mood to stop. The actor is now scorching up the temperature with her pictures on Instagram. At first, she got rid of Monday blues by the sea shore and now, she is resting in her private boat. Well, definitely giving us some life goals.

At present, Priyanka is prepping up for the release of her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch. The actor plays Victoria Leeds, villain of the story. Recently, the actor shared a new teaser trailer for the Super Bowl with a caption that read, “Love the bromance between Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron… Let’s see if I can ruin it somehow.”

The actor, who appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan, hinted on Dwayne’s visit to India for promotions of the film, which is scheduled for big summer release on May 26 this year.

In a recent interview, when asked what would be her next step after Baywatch and successful American series, Quantico, the actor said,”That’s a dangerous question to ask someone like me because my answer is… Everything! The point is to move forward, try new things, challenge yourself and be open to the endless possibilities.” Apart from her films as an actor, Priyanka, as a producer, has three regional films and three children’s films in the pipeline.

