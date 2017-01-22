Priyanka Chopra returns to Baywatch sets, heads to Los Angeles. See pic

Post People’s Choice Award 2017, Priyanka Chopra heads for Baywatch shoot. Post People’s Choice Award 2017, Priyanka Chopra heads for Baywatch shoot.

Priyanka Chopra left for Los Angeles for another schedule of her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The actor’s film is quite awaited especially after her Bollywood contemporary Deepika Padukone took the world by storm in her international debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. PeeCee posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “And we’re back!LA LA.. Again..let’s go! Always rushed for time..Everywhere to go and nowhere to be.. .. #Baywatch #nightshoots #funfun”

Priyanka had earlier announced that her Baywatch shoot had been wrapped up. But now, her flight to LA and return to its sets is raising curiosity. Rumours suggest that the actor’s role in the film has been extended post her second win at the People’s Choice Awards 2017. Priyanka grabbed the big honour for the second time for her American series, Quantico.

Look at Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

The 34-year-old actor won the Best Actor Female trophy in a drama series against Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis this year.

Priyanka also became a talk of the town for being an award presenter at the Golden Globe Awards 2017. The Bollywood star is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film, Baywatch too. She spoke about the film at Golden Globes and even on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan back home.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live for a second time. She first appeared on the show in 2015 to promote Quantico and spoke about her life in America.

Apart from Bollywood’s desi girl, Baywatch also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead. The movie is directed by Seth Gordon and is scheduled to release on May 26, 2017.

