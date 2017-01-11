Priyanka Chopra bids farewell to Barack Obama’s ‘incredible legacy’

When Priyanka Chopra met Barack Obama. When Priyanka Chopra met Barack Obama.

US President Barack Obama’s farewell speech left most of the world a little bit emotional. Priyanka Chopra was no exception. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share what she felt during Obama’s speech, calling his presidential rule as an “incredible legacy.” The actor had the honour to meet Barack Obama last year.

Along with a lot of celebrities, Priyanka Chopra was invited to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016. After the dinner, she took to social media to share her experience of meeting the Obamas. She wrote, “Lovely to meet the very funny and charming @barackobama and the beautiful @michelleobama. Thank you for a lovely evening. Cannot wait to start working on your girls education program.”

Back then, the actor was shooting for her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. But now, Priyanka will soon start promoting her film, which is scheduled for May 26, 2017 release. The 34-year-old actor plays the character of Victoria Leeds, who is villain of the piece. She also presented an award at the Golden Globes 2017.

In the recent Baywatch trailer launched by the filmmakers, Priyanka makes for a convincing villain, confidently pointing a gun at the Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Baywatch has been adapted for the big screen by Seth Gordon. Dwayne stars as Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron plays his yummy sidekick Matt Brody.

The film is in the vein of 21 Jump Street minus the latter’s perfectly-timed satire.

The film also stars Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, and Rob Huebel. The film releases May 26, 2016.

