Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, appeals fans to support their children

After visiting the Syrian kids in Jordan last year, Priyanka Chopra, the Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF is now in Cox Bazar, Bangladesh. This time the international star from Bollywood is there to visit one of the largest refugee camps in the world where children are living in an atrocious condition. The Quantico actor posted her photos with the children there as she indulged in a conversation with them. Along with the photos, Priyanka described the condition of the overcrowded refugee camps and appealed to her followers to support the good cause of UNICEF.

In her post, Priyanka mentioned, “I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children!”

She added, “Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at http://www.supportunicef.org#ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh.”

Here are all the photos Priyanka shared from the refugee camp on Instagram

Apart from setting her foot in the film and television industry, Priyanka has been acting as an instrument of change. She has associated herself with many noble causes including issues surrounding girl empowerment, child education and child marriage among others.

Priyanka will be next seen in A Kid Like Jake also starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. In Bollywood, she will share the screen with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

