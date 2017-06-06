Priyanka Chopra’s attendance at the CFDA Awards was ‘a little dangerous and sexy’. See photos, video

Priyanka Chopra sizzled in her black dress at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017. he shared pictures, posing with designer Michael Kors. Priyanka Chopra sizzled in her black dress at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017. he shared pictures, posing with designer Michael Kors.

Priyanka Chopra is a busy girl. Even after her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch hitting the screens, the actor has her hands full with a lot of other things, one of which is yet another appearance at an awards event. Priyanka became a part of one of the glam nights in fashion — The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017. The Quantico actor took to her social media accounts and shared all the updates about her time at the CFDA. She shared a picture, posing with designer Michael Kors and captioned the image as, “Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight? 🖤 with @MichaelKors for #cfdaawards.”

Priyanka sizzled in her black dress. It isn’t unknown that the actor loves to twirl and she shared a small video too with the caption, “And she continues to twirl… #cfda @michaelkors.” Priyanka shared more details about the fun she had. She posted a picture with the caption, “Fun nite with fun people. @thisisechambers u n I twinning with our sequins @armiehammer @michaelkors @cfda.” Priyanka posted a pic of her full profile and wrote, “In @michaelkors tonight @cristinaehrlich @cfda.” She also tweeted, “Thank u for a lovely evening @MichaelKors you’re an absolute gentleman. @CFDA”

See all photos and video that Priyanka Chopra shared as she became a part of CFDA award night:

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards celebrated the most talented names in the fashion industry. With a lineup of presenters like Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Diane von Furstenberg, Amber Valletta, and more, it was a star-studded affair at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (hosted by Seth Meyers).

During a Facebook live stream on the official CFDA page, Michael Kors described Priyanka’s dress as, “A little dangerous, very New York, covered up and sexy at the same time.” Priyanka Chopra said about her dress, “Give me a dress I can twirl in and I will twirl,” and added, “Who more classic than Michael Kors for me to be able to wear and come with? So I left it up to him.”

