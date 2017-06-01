Latest News

Priyanka Chopra attacked on Twitter, accepts mistake and removes offending selfies

Priyanka Chopra responded to two different controversies she faced in Berlin with just the right responses. While the Baywatch star removed selfies she took at Holocaust Memorial, her answer to sanskaari trolling over showing legs while meeting PM Narendra Modi was spot-on.

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra holocaust memorial, priyanka chopra modi, priyanka chopra image Priyanka Chopra was trolled for posting Holocaust Memorial selfies and removed them later.

Priyanka Chopra manages to walk the road to global superstardom without making may faux pas. But staying away from controversies completely is beyond the Baywatch star too. On Wednesday, she found herself in the midst of two actually — while one she answered with sass, the other she appears to have accepted was amiss on her part. It all started with Priyanka landing in Germany along with her Baywatch team for the film’s promotions. After ‘legs’ controversy, Priyanka was also condemned for posting selfies featuring her and her brother at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. A memorial to 6 million Jews who were killed and buried in mass graves during Hitler’s regime, the 2,711 stone slabs are a place meant for memories and reflection.

Along with the selfies, Priyanka wrote, “Holocaust Memorial #Berlin” and “sidharthchopra89 and I being tourists. There is such an eerie silence here.” After Priyanka faced a backlash on Twitter, she removed the selfies. This reaction was diametrically different to the other ‘sanskaari’ controversy, well, featuring legs.

Priyanka Chopra trolled for posting selfies at Holocause memorial. Here’s what Twitter said…

She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also in Berlin and wrote, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.”

What caught people’s attention was that she was wearing a dress that showed her legs. Needless to say, trolling followed.

Priyanka refused to be cowed down and posted another image where she and mother can be seen showing their legs and captioned it, “legs for days.”

  1. S
    Sudish Puthalat
    Jun 1, 2017 at 11:13 am
    If she shows her legs, and responds to criticism by showing more legs and additionally her mother's legs, and justifies it by saying that it is in her genes, well, there is nothing left to be said. Every perversity can be justified by this and there will be a good amount of people to promote you. If she (and her mother) go beyond the photo that you displa , there will be more people to cheer you. Maam, remember the adage that beauty is skin deep; one fine day you will discover that you have become an old hag. Senility and delinquency will creep in and the lechers who admire your legs will be latching on to the next brainless woman who do what you proudly did; if you want to create a lasting impression on people then introspect.....else carry on
    Reply
    1. S
      Siddharth
      Jun 1, 2017 at 11:12 am
      Priyanka, ugly face, and cheap actions. No wonder She looks completely out of place in the west.
      Reply

