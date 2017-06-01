Priyanka Chopra attacked on Twitter, accepts mistake and removes offending selfies

Priyanka Chopra was trolled for posting Holocaust Memorial selfies and removed them later. Priyanka Chopra was trolled for posting Holocaust Memorial selfies and removed them later.

Priyanka Chopra manages to walk the road to global superstardom without making may faux pas. But staying away from controversies completely is beyond the Baywatch star too. On Wednesday, she found herself in the midst of two actually — while one she answered with sass, the other she appears to have accepted was amiss on her part. It all started with Priyanka landing in Germany along with her Baywatch team for the film’s promotions. After ‘legs’ controversy, Priyanka was also condemned for posting selfies featuring her and her brother at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. A memorial to 6 million Jews who were killed and buried in mass graves during Hitler’s regime, the 2,711 stone slabs are a place meant for memories and reflection.

Along with the selfies, Priyanka wrote, “Holocaust Memorial #Berlin” and “sidharthchopra89 and I being tourists. There is such an eerie silence here.” After Priyanka faced a backlash on Twitter, she removed the selfies. This reaction was diametrically different to the other ‘sanskaari’ controversy, well, featuring legs.

Priyanka Chopra trolled for posting selfies at Holocause memorial. Here’s what Twitter said…

She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was also in Berlin and wrote, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.”

What caught people’s attention was that she was wearing a dress that showed her legs. Needless to say, trolling followed.

Priyanka refused to be cowed down and posted another image where she and mother can be seen showing their legs and captioned it, “legs for days.”

