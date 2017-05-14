Priyanka Chopra aspires to be a mom like Madhu Chopra. Read her beautiful Mother’s Day note

Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful message for her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful message for her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra might have the entire world at her feet, but the actor still aspires to be like her mother Madhu Chopra. PeeCee is super busy with the promotion of her upcoming Hollywood movie Baywatch but she took out time to wish her mum on Mother’s Day. The actor shared an old picture of her mom on Twitter and wrote, “I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother’s Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.” Priyanka and her Madhu Chopra’s bonding goes beyond that of a mother and a daughter.

Madhu takes care of Priyanka’s production banner – Purple Pebble Pictures. The duo shared lovely posts after their first home production – a Marathi movie titled Ventilator won three major National Film Awards this year. Madhu also talks about Priyanka’s achievements whenever she gets a chance.

I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother’s Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gPaPiVquAf — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 14, 2017

“I think Priyanka is carrying her India, her culture and traditions with her, which is what is making her so special over there (in the West). She has not become a foreigner. The modern India is this — who have the values and talent, and who can pick on any industry in the world. If you see, everywhere Indians are doing so well… It’s just that Priyanka is more prominent, we know more about her. But everywhere we see Indians are doing remarkably beautiful,” Madhu told IANS earlier in an interview.

“I am quite a parent for her. I am more of mum. With her dad… They were friends. She takes care of me… There was a time when I was her mother, and now she’s my mother,” Madhu added.