Priyanka Chopra apologises for calling Sikkim ‘troubled with insurgency’

Priyanka Chopra invited the ire of Sikkimese and other Indians as she addressed the northeastern state of India, Sikkim as “troubled with insurgency and troubling situations”. While talking about her Sikkimese production Pahuna: The Little Visitors, the actor, in her interview with ET Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was heard saying, “This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the Northeastern India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that’s come out of that region because it’s very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations.” As the interview came out, people immediately took offence and slammed the actor for misrepresenting the state on an international platform.

However, after receiving a lot of backlash from the citizens of the state, the actor has apologised to the Minister of Tourism in Sikkim, Ugen T. Gyatso, claims the minister. Gyatso in an interview with News X said that Priyanka, the director and the producer of Pahuna have apologised in writing as well as verbally to him. Also, he cleared that Pahuna is not the first film to come out of Sikkim and said Dev Anand and Vaijantimala’s Jewel Thief was one of the first movies from the region.

#PriyankaChopra‘s movie is not the 1st release, many films have been done in past—Ugen T Gyatso (Tourism minister, Sikkim) pic.twitter.com/IbJslCb3UE — NewsX (@NewsX) September 14, 2017

Calling the Quantico actor ‘politically illiterate’ the Tiwteratti trolled her. While one from Gangtok wrote, “Sikkim is one of the most peaceful states, dear Priyanka. We don’t have any insurgency here. Please comment responsibly,” the other tweeted, “In fact it is foolish to create controversy on Priyanka Chopra’s statement over Sikkim as celebs like her are ‘politically illiterate’.”

A comment also came from an Assamese scriptwriter who wrote, “Dear Priyanka Chopra, Sikkim is a peaceful place and #Pahuna is not the first film from the region. Plz get the facts right about Northeast.”

A few days back, Priyanka received a standing ovation at TIFF as she premiered Pahuna at the international film festival. The film is a story of two kids separated from their parents and their journey back home. the film has been directed by Paakhi A. Tyrewala.

