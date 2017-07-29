Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit’s project confirmed, ABC Studios to produce it

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit to come together for an American comedy series. Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit to come together for an American comedy series.

News of Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s collaboration for a TV series has been doing the rounds for some time. Now, the writer of the show Sri Rao, who also happens to pen shows such as General Hospital: Night Shift, took to Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit @priyankachopra.”

He also posted a picture of himself with the two Bollywood biggies. The show is expected to be based on the life of a Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of USA. It is about her life in a foreign country with a family that is bi-cultural and the show will bring to life the colourful experience of this star. It is based on the real life of Madhuri Dixit, who would also be the executive producer of the show. Her husband Sriram Nene is also expected to be a part of the project.

It would be a comedy series, which will also include Priyanka Chopra as one of the executive producers. Mark Gordon Company (MGC) and ABC studios will produce the show. The cast and crew information has not been made official as of now.

Speaking about this during her visit to India, Priyanka had said, “I am developing a lot of things. As soon as I finalise something, I will definitely share it with you all. Nothing is finalised yet. I have spent about a year developing a lot of things, as I said, in Hindi, in English and regional, I want to tell a lot of stories, digitally. There are many opportunities, which direction I’ll pick. I’ll share with you when I finalised.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will start work for Season 3 of Quantico and is also shooting for a couple of Hollywood movies, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Her production venture Purple Pebbles’s next project Kay Re Rascala is also set for release soon.

