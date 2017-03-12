Priyanka Chopra and Aishwaryaa Dhanush are hiding something behind that laughter? See pic

Priyanka Chopra, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush spend some girls-alone time. Priyanka Chopra, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush spend some girls-alone time.

Whosoever goes to Los Angeles has to meet Priyanka Chopra, that’s a rule revealed by the star herself when she graced the couch of Koffee With Karan hosted by the ace director Karan Johar. Amid all those who have met and greeted the actor, the recent addition is filmmaker Aishwaryaa Dhanush. Aishwaryaa, daughter of Rajinikanth and wife of Ranjhanaa fame Dhanush, took to Twitter to share an adorable picture with Priyanka. While the Quantico actor has a bright smile on her face, Aishwaryaa is hiding her face. She posted the picture with a caption that read, “Amazing night with the rockstar n our pride @priyankachopra ..love you ! #connection”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Well, this is one bond we did not know about. But the picture also makes us do our guess work whether both the stars met to discuss a film. Not to forget, Priyanka is also a big shot producer now, who is promoting regional films in her own way. Her Marathi film Ventilator has, in fact, become one of the films to be nominated at Zee Cine Awards 2017. Isn’t that impressive?

Check Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Priyanka Chopra tweets:

After making a film in Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, Priyanka’s production house – Purple Pebble Pictures, is prepping up for a Sikkimese film, which will bring to fore problems faced by children world over.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra to produce first Sikkimese film, Pahuna

On the acting front, we are eagerly waiting for Priyanka’s Hollywood debut, Baywatch. The actor has been very actively promoting the film, whether at the Golden Globes or Oscars this year. The film also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron among others. While the boys play the guards in the film, Priyanka will play the main negative character of Victoria Leed. Baywatch is based on the hit television series, which aired during 1989. The film has been directed by Seth Gordon and is scheduled to release on May 26.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd