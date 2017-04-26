Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt post a girlie selfie but Alia can’t get her expressions right. See pic

Priyanka Chopra clicked a selfie with Alia Bhatt in which Alia failed to change her expressions even after several attempts. Priyanka Chopra clicked a selfie with Alia Bhatt in which Alia failed to change her expressions even after several attempts.

Priyanka Chopra is in India for a short break and there is nothing except party on her mind for now. Well, we are not even complaining as the global Indian star has returned to her homeland after proving her mettle in the west. And if anybody needs a proof of her popularity in Hollywood, then her comparison to superstar Tom Cruise and her being addressed as an international celeb by Kelly Ripa on the Live with Kelly show is the testimony of her hard work.

While the actor was having a fun time with her industry friends in the past few days, several pictures from the party made their way on the internet. Also, Priyanka herself has been sharing a lot of clicks from her short stay in India. On Wednesday, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor posted a picture with Alia Bhatt and captioned it, “My sassy face! Lol shouldn’t do it too often! Love u girls @srishtibehlarya @aliaabhatt.” But the pretty picture with the pretty ladies was not a perfect click in the first attempt. It took Alia several attempts to get the right expressions for the click. How do we know this? Alia wrote about it on her Twitter handle. “Hahaha after various attempts my expression still remains the same,” wrote Alia replying to Priyanka’s post on Instagram.

Check out the tweet conversation between Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra after Priyanka posted the picture on her Instagram.

Hahaha after various attempts my expression still remains the same 😀😘😘😘 http://t.co/xPKHJm957u — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 26, 2017

Lol! Too much green juice will do that!! Come to the dark side @aliaa08 ❤️💋😈 http://t.co/KFtizAEOhu — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2017

Well, Priyanka has found a solution to Alia’s problem. “Lol! Too much green juice will do that!! Come to the dark side @aliaa08❤️,” advised Priyanka in reply to Alia’s tweet. We are wondering which green juice is Priyanka referring to as Alia’s glass of drink is covered with a tissue paper in the photo.

On Monday Priyanka threw a party for her friends from the industry and on the guest list were — Karan Johar, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush, Arjun Kapoor, director Puneet Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and Mini Mathur. Though it was PeeCee’s party but all attention was on Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who arrived in the same car and were seen spending time together.

Priyanka will return to the US to promote her Hollywood debut Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson. Also, in a live video on Facebook, the actor made it clear that the Baywatch team is not coming to India for promotions.

