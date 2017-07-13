Priyanka Chopra age, date of birth, debut movie, education and family

Priyanka Chopra has always been a family person and her love for her late father, Ashok Chopra is nothing new for her fans. Priyanka Chopra has always been a family person and her love for her late father, Ashok Chopra is nothing new for her fans.

Jamshedpur girl Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in the world of cinema. Her journey from being Bollywood’s desi girl to Hollywood’s classy antagonist is undoubtedly impressive. At the age of 18, Priyanka’s life took a turn when she won the Miss World Pageant in 2000 and from there, the actor has never looked back. Born on July 18, 1982, the 34-year-old star made her debut on the silver screen in 2003 thriller, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy which also starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Following it, were some other hits like Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2004) and Aitraaz (2004) which proved her acting prowess. Priyanka’s abilities to carry herself in style got her the much-needed appreciation in the initial years of her Bollywood career.

The Baywatch star has always been a family person and her love for her late father, Ashok Chopra is nothing new for her fans. Her mother Madhu Chopra has been her pillar of support and has stood by her daughter’s side in every situation. Though not much has been written or said about her brother, Siddharth Chopra, who is seven years younger, the two siblings share a strong bond. Priyanka loves her baby brother and makes it a point to send him a rakhi no matter which part of the world she is in.

Check out some old photos of Priyanka Chopra.

Not many know that Priyanka aspired to study aeronautical engineering or criminal psychology before she entered the glamour world post her beauty pageant win. Since her parents kept shifting base in her growing up years, Priyanka had to attend various schools. She completed her high-school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly. While she was in the US living with her aunt, she studied Western classical music, choral singing and the dance form, Kathak.

