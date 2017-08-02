Has Priyanka Chopra shot for a song in her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic?

Priyanka Chopra was seen in New York streets. Priyanka Chopra was seen in New York streets.

Even though she played a villain, Priyanka Chopra won hearts for her act in Baywatch. Now, she has grabbed two Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. At present, Priyanka is shooting for Isn’t It Romantic in New York. But what’s even more exciting is the fact that the girl, who held guns in Baywatch while playing the character of Victoria Leeds, has now put on her dancing shoes. Well, it seems the actor would be showing off her dancing skills in her next big Hollywood flick. At least, that’s what her recent Instagram story hints at.

She also posted a picture with a caption “It’s a wrap”. So, does that mean PeeCee is done with her part in the film? Well, we would have to wait till she specifically announces it herself. Meanwhile, her fans have been posting pictures of the actor walking like a boss on the streets of New York. Over the years, Priyanka has become one of the personalities who carries herself so well and effortlessly. In the picture, we can see her wearing a silk evening dress, in which she is totally adorbs.

While Priyanka is already juggling multiple projects. The actor is developing an American comedy series that would chronicle the life of another celebrated Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The untitled project would be produced by Dixit, along with Mark Gordon, Nick Pepper, Rao and Shriram Nene.

Priyanka Chopra will soon announce her Bollywood project. The actor has already signed three films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd