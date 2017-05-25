Priyanka Chopra answers 73 questions: Priyanka is so Indian, she never travels without her mandir, hot sauce. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra answers 73 questions: Baywatch star shows off her New York house as she answers questions with sass and style. Priyanka Chopra answers 73 questions: Baywatch star shows off her New York house as she answers questions with sass and style.

Her name is Priyanka Chopra, it is not Briyanka Chopra or Priyanka Shopra. Americans, we are repeating once again, it is Priyanka Chopra. As the Baywatch star answers 73 Questions for a magazine days before her big Hollywood debut comes out, we can’t stop wondering just how Indian is our most successful American export. Guess what Priyanka Chopra takes with herself wherever she goes? Her mandir where she prays every morning to “ward off the evil eye and start the day on a good note.” And her bag always has hot sauce, because you need hot sauce when you are an Indian in the land (given the way Priyanka travels, make it lands) of bland foods.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra answers 73 Questions at her New York home

Not just that, Priyanka Chopra showed us that she is so kick ass when she spoke about misconceptions Americans have about Indians. “We don’t speak a language called Indian-it’s like saying I speak American.” And second not all Indians have arranged marriages… Atta girl Priyanka!

But what took our breath away was Priyanka confessing that she misses home. When asked to send a message back home, Priyanka said, “Ghar ki Bahut Yaad Aati hai.” We miss you too Pee Cee. The next moment she was again in her sassy avatar when she was asked to say something in Hindi slang: “Kat Le Beta” was her answer. As she shared the contents of her purse and showed off the interiors of her house, our love for the Quantico star just got more intense.

Watch this for Priyanka singing goat version of a Taylor Swift song, getting down on one knee to propose (in theory) marriage to Tupac Shakur, speak in various accents and running slo-mo Baywatch style. For the men, she has some very important tips about how to approach a woman. The most important is not to use such pick-up lines: “Oh my God, did you just fart? ‘Cause you blew me away!” And yes, this has been used on Priyanka.

Asked to share her top three goals, Priyanka said, “To go to every island in the world, to have lots of babies and the third one would be…I don’t know! I’m still thinking about what my third one would be.

73 Questions is a Vogue series which has earlier featured Taylor Swift, Emma Stone, Daniel Radcliffe, Amy Adams and Blake Lively.

