Rishi Kapoor predicts huge stardom for Priya Prakash Varrier

Rishi Kapoor is all praise for Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier. Rishi Kapoor is all praise for Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier.

The latest internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier who managed to dethrone Sunny Leone in becoming the top most searched name on Google recently is on a roll. The instant stardom of this 18-year-old is spreading like wildfire. She has not only caught hold of youngsters’ hearts with her flirtatious wink but has also charmed her way into the hearts of Bollywood celebrities.

The latest one to join the squad being Rishi Kapoor. The 102 Not Out actor is all praise for the teenager and wrote a message for the latest internet heartthrob. He wrote, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol”. (Why weren’t you there in my time?).

I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) 16 February 2018

The short clip that flooded our social media timelines just before Valentine’s Day is from a song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love featuring Priya Prakash Varrier. Overwhelmed with her overnight popularity, Priya said, “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal”. But as it is rightly said with fame comes trouble. A complaint has been filed against the actor and the film’s director Omar Lulu for hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd