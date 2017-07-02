Prithviraj Sukumaran leaves August Cinema. Is this a step towards him turning director?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is not a part of the production company August Cinema anymore. Prithviraj Sukumaran is not a part of the production company August Cinema anymore.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Santhosh Sivan and Shaji Nadesan began the production company August Cinema in 2011, and since then they have produced some good movies. It started with the acclaimed film Urumi, and have produced about 17 movies together. Now, Prithviraj took to his official Facebook page to say goodbye to this venture. The star, who is looking forward to the release of upcoming film Tiyaan shared a note on his page and also wished his partners the best.

He wrote, “The End is always the beginning. Hi all, It’s been 6 years and more. Back in 2011, out of a dream to create a film that would truly attempt to make a statement on the excellence in Malayalam cinema, Santosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan and I joined hands to form August Cinema Pvt Ltd. Through the last 6 years, we have continuously striven to facilitate deserving and aesthetic cinema and I genuinely am thankful for the efforts of my partners in doing the same. Today, I believe that it’s time for me to start travelling on a different tangent, and on that journey, I might not always be able to be part of a partnership. So with great memories, heartfelt gratitude and some films that I will be proud of forever, I bid adieu to August Cinemas. I will always remain a well wisher of the company, and I have faith that the brand will continue to be associated with the kind of films I set out to make with this dream. Wishing Shaji Nadesan, Santosh Sivan and Arya the very best in the journey ahead, Regards, Prithvi.”

This heartfelt note has now left us wondering if the star wants to concentrate completely on directing films. After all, he did announce that his debut directorial will star Mohanlal in the lead. This was then confirmed by Lalettan, and the two stars promised their fans that their work on the film will begin as soon as they both are done with their current commitments. Some also wonder if Prithviraj is planning to start his own production house, leading him to quit the one that he started with his friends.

